Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma express their gratitude as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti completes 100 episodes!

Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI : Zee TV recently launched an exciting new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, with a stellar cast led by Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti, the show has been a huge success since its debut, keeping audiences glued to their screens. While the audience is loving the chemistry between our beloved Shiv and Shakti, the upcoming twists and turns will surely keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. 

In fact, the whole cast and crew have been working round the clock to entertain their audience. And it looks like the show has achieved its first major feat! It is a celebration time for the viewers as well as for the entire cast of the show as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti completed 100 episodes and they celebrated the wonderful milestone with a mini ceremony on the sets of the show. Celebrating a significant milestone, lead stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are overjoyed and immensely thankful to their fans, cast, and the entire team for their contribution to the show's success. Here's to many more achievements! 

Arjun Bijlani says, “ I am thrilled to share that our show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, on Zee TV, has reached a significant milestone of 100 episodes. It's been an amazing journey since our team, and I embarked on this venture three months ago. The overwhelming response from the audience warms my heart, and I am ecstatic that the viewers are enjoying the story and the chemistry between Shiv and Shakti. I am relishing my portrayal of Shiv, and I'm excited to explore various facets of my character in the future. We are committed to entertaining our audience for years to come and hope they continue to shower us with love and appreciation as always."

Nikki Sharma says "It feels incredibly special as we have reached the milestone of 100 episodes. We celebrated this significant moment with a heartfelt ceremony alongside the entire cast and crew of the show. I was truly emotional because we've invested a lot of hard work and effort into the show, and I love how our viewers have been remarkably supportive and appreciative of our dedication. I hope this love and support continue to flourish, and we can celebrate many more such milestones in the future."

While the team had a gala time as the show completed 100 episodes, a lot of drama in the forthcoming episodes of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti is set to keep the viewers hooked to their television screens.

To know what happens next, tune in to Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 p.m., only on Zee TV!
 
 

Arjun Bijlani Nikki Sharma Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti Shiv Shakti Zee TV TellyChakkar
