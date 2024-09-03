Arjun Bijlani appendicitis surgery is successful wife says doctor advised two weeks of rest

MUMBAI : Popular actor Arjun Bijlani who is seen in the Prateek Sharma's popular show Pyaar ka pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, had his family and fans worried after he mentioned about his severe stomach pain. He underwent an emergency appendicitis surgery on Saturday morning at the Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. His wife, Neha, shared that the surgery was successful, and he has been advised to rest in bed for two weeks by the doctor.

Neha informed, “The surgery went well. He was in immense pain yesterday. It was heartbreaking for us to see him go through the surgery, no matter how big or small it is. But I am grateful to the doctors and God that it was successful, and I hope that he will be fine soon.”

She further said, 'Doctors have advised Arjun to take rest for at least two weeks. He just underwent an operation, and it is important for him to rest.'

Neha thanked his fans and followers for their prayers and wishes during this tough time, and added, “Everyone's prayers mean a lot to us.”

On March 8, Arjun, who portrays Shiv in Shiv in the daily soap Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with a drip injected in his hand. He had written, "Jo hota hai ache ke lie hota hai." Soon after he shared the story, his fans expressed their concern and shared their good wishes with him.






















