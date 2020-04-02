Arjun Bijlani asks people experiencing mental issues during the lockdown to seek help

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. The pandemic has had devastating physical, financial, social, and emotional effects. Many people are getting restless during the 21-day lockdown in India. The COVID-19 self-isolation practices are not easy for them to follow.

Arjun Bijlani is now advocating the importance of mental health and care. He has always supported the cause of mental happiness. Now, amidst the Coronavirus scare, he is back again to spread the good word and ask people to focus on mental well-being. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video, where he is talking about how important it is to take care of mental and emotional well-being at this crucial stage of our lives.

The actor said that he understands there is a lot of uncertainty in people’s minds. So, if anyone is facing fear, anxiety or depression, he/ she should ask for help, as these are tough times. He then went on to suggest some helpline numbers. He revealed that 450 volunteers have started this noble service to guide and help people who are not feeling good emotionally and mentally.

Have a look below.

Credits: Pinkvilla