Arjun Bijlani disapproves this monochrome picture of his Ishq Mein Marjawaan co-star Nia Sharma; check

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses. The hottie is presently seen in the supernatural series Naagin 4.

The actress enjoys a huge fan following. The pretty face is very active on social media and keeps her fans engaged with mesmerizing pictures of herself. During this 21-day Coronavirus lockdown period, Nia has been keeping in touch with her fandom more.

Recently, the diva shared yet another enthralling monochrome picture of herself and made many heads turned. Speaking of the photo, it is a close-up picture, wherein Nia is seen making a seductive pose with no makeup and messy hair. As soon as Nia dropped the picture, her fans went gaga over her beauty and couldn't stop gushing over her alluring looks. However, there was someone who quite did not want Nia to upload the picture and sort off disapproved it.

Well, it’s none other than Nia's Ishq Mein Marjawaan co-star Arjun Bijlani. In the comment section, Arjun wrote, 'Mana kiya tha naa.'

Take a look at Nia's picture here: