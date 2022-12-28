Arjun Bijlani enjoys some special family time

MUMBAI : Actor Arjun Bijlani is a well-known television personality who works mostly in Hindi television and reality shows. He is very popular in television industry for his acting skills, as well as his skills as a presenter. He made his TV debut in the Ekta Kapoor show ‘Kartika’ on Hungama TV. He is currently seen as the host for the dating-based reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with Sunny Leone.

The actor is very active on social media and often takes to his handle to share photos of his family, places he visits, and his latest projects. Today, the actor took to his social media handle to share some photos from his recent family outing. The actor shared a few photos of his wife and son as they spent the day out together. Check out the post below.



The actor frequently shares cute photos with his wife and son which show us that he is indeed a family man. Fans replied to the post and shared lots of love and appreciation.

Post his debut show, Kartika, he was suddenly brought into the limelight and was roped in to play the lead roles on more well-known shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Roohaniyat. He has also been a participant in many reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2016, Smart Jodi, and is also the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. He has even made stints in Bollywood and OTT projects like Direct Ishq in 2016, and State Of Siege on ZEE 5 in 2020. He is married to Neha Bijlani and they have a son together, Ayaan Bijlani.

