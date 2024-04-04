Arjun Bijlani faces non-stop health challenges; Suffers from swollen feet post-appendix surgery

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani's health problems endure in addition to the swollen feet he is currently experiencing following his appendix surgery. The actor has disclosed the steps he has been taking to address the situation. Concerns have recently been raised about Arjun's health. He plays the part of Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti now.

Fans of Arjun Bijlani are becoming concerned as he has been in the news recently due to health issues. Following his recovery from the appendix operation, he is currently coping with swollen feet. The actor posted a series of images on his Instagram account detailing his recovery process.

In the first picture that he shared of his swollen feet, he described his pain through a short note, “Bhai kuch zyaada hee suj gaya (Feet have swollen significantly).” And it did look bad. In the next picture, he shared how he has rolled up a crepe bandage around his feet for relief.

Furthermore, he shared that he has been applying an icepack on his feet. He shared a picture of the same and captioned, “Ice ice baby.”

He then included the inspirational saying, "This too shall pass," which accurately captured the depth of the suffering he was going through. Whatever the circumstance, Arjun has always come out on top.

Even with these health problems, Arjun Bijlani is making sure his work is not affected. He uploaded a video to his Instagram in which he could be seen ready for the upcoming scheduled shoot on the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti sets.

In the television industry, Arjun Bijlani is a well-known figure. His career took off with the love drama Miley Jab Hum Tum. Later on, he appeared in several important shows, including Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

In addition to his success in fiction, he has achieved considerable popularity in television, having appeared in the thrilling Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. He went on to host Dance Deewane's inaugural season.

Credit- Pinkvilla