Arjun Bijlani faces non-stop health challenges; Suffers from swollen feet post-appendix surgery

The actor has disclosed the steps he has been taking to address the situation. Concerns have recently been raised about Arjun's health. He plays the part of Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti now.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 18:27
Arjun

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani's health problems endure in addition to the swollen feet he is currently experiencing following his appendix surgery. The actor has disclosed the steps he has been taking to address the situation. Concerns have recently been raised about Arjun's health. He plays the part of Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti now.

Also read: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani picks up boxing as a new sport to stay fit!

Fans of Arjun Bijlani are becoming concerned as he has been in the news recently due to health issues. Following his recovery from the appendix operation, he is currently coping with swollen feet. The actor posted a series of images on his Instagram account detailing his recovery process.

In the first picture that he shared of his swollen feet, he described his pain through a short note, “Bhai kuch zyaada hee suj gaya (Feet have swollen significantly).” And it did look bad. In the next picture, he shared how he has rolled up a crepe bandage around his feet for relief.

Furthermore, he shared that he has been applying an icepack on his feet. He shared a picture of the same and captioned, “Ice ice baby.”

He then included the inspirational saying, "This too shall pass," which accurately captured the depth of the suffering he was going through. Whatever the circumstance, Arjun has always come out on top.

Even with these health problems, Arjun Bijlani is making sure his work is not affected. He uploaded a video to his Instagram in which he could be seen ready for the upcoming scheduled shoot on the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti sets.

In the television industry, Arjun Bijlani is a well-known figure. His career took off with the love drama Miley Jab Hum Tum. Later on, he appeared in several important shows, including Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

In addition to his success in fiction, he has achieved considerable popularity in television, having appeared in the thrilling Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. He went on to host Dance Deewane's inaugural season.

Also read: Exclusive! “It’s just that I was doing different things”, Arjun Bijlani talks about his comeback in fiction, how he manages his schedule and more

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla

Arjun Bijlani Neha Swami Ayaan Left Right Left Miley Jab Hum Tum Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Naagin Kavach Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil Ishq Mein Marjawan Dr. Shiv Kashyap Shakti Sharma Nikki Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 18:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
‘Main Tera Hero’ clocks 10 years of its release! Nargis Fakhri is filled with gratitude over the film’s journey!
MUMBAI : Nargis Fakhri celebrated 10 years of her film ‘Main Tera Hero’, which marked the actress’ third theatrical...
Crew: Fan Fiction! Netizens demands sequel of the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Crew has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over the nation, the movie is getting immense...
Anil Kapoor reacts to Karan Johar’s cryptic dig at Bollywood for blindly following trends
MUMBAI : Megastar Anil Kapoor reacted to Karan Johar’s indirect dig at filmmakers of Bollywood who’re blindly following...
Groundbreaking! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik makes history as the first Indian Artist to debut on Apple Music Radio with the show ‘Only Just Begun’
MUMBAI : Known for his extraordinary musical talent, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is expanding his influence into new...
No Entry 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Manushi Chhillar to team up with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh? Here’s the inside scoop!
MUMBAI: Manushi Chhillar is going to raise the bar even further. After exploring action movies like Operation Valentine...
Animal heroine, Rashmika Mandanna says, “ I don’t want to ever be in my life, where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground.” Read more for deets!
MUMBAI : Rashmika Mandanna, renowned as the National Crush, has been experiencing a career high following her recent...
Recent Stories
Nargis Fakhri
‘Main Tera Hero’ clocks 10 years of its release! Nargis Fakhri is filled with gratitude over the film’s journey!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Armaan Malik
Groundbreaking! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik makes history as the first Indian Artist to debut on Apple Music Radio with the show ‘Only Just Begun’
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya Faces Trouble as Mystery Men Cause Chaos
Tushar
Teri Meri Doriyann actors Tushar Dhembla and Roopam Sharma linked romantically? Here's the Inside Scoop!
Vishal
Vishal Gandhi talks about the best part of essaying the role of Rajeev; reveals Supriya's prank on him
Rupali Ganguly
"The show Anupama is a tribute to all Gujaratis," shares Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupama, from the Star Plus show Anupama!
Sonarika Bhadoria
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria delights her fans with blissful moments from her wedding reception