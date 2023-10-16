Arjun Bijlani to fast for the first time in Navratri!

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani, the lead actor in Prateek Sharma's popular show "Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti," is currently undertaking a nine-day fast in observance of Navratri. In his own words, he explains, "This marks the first time I've committed to a nine-day fast. It's a decision driven purely by intuition. I believe this period offers a valuable opportunity for spiritual purification." Arjun Bijlani is known for his dedication to celebrating all festivals, and he regards Navratri as an ideal time for cleansing the body, mind, and soul, adding to the overall beauty of the festive season.

When asked about the response he's receiving for the show, Arjun Bijlani shares, "The show has provided me with unique artistic experiences. Fans have shown incredible love for my character, and my social media is inundated with messages of appreciation. It's the audience's love that motivates me to continually improve my performance."