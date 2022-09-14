Arjun Bijlani feels elated on recording his first ever song!

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani who is currently seen hosting Ravivar with Star Parivar is quite excited about singing for the show. Arjun says," This was my first ever song that was recorded. I have been singing the song Yaron by KK, from a very young age it's my favorite song and it was a nostalgic feeling. I feel after I got to know that I am going to record this song."

When asked if he ever thought of giving singing a chance, he says'' I always loved singing and my friends and family have watched me singing Karaoke with my mother. I never thought of becoming a singer but now why not."

"If ever I get to host a singing reality show I would love to be a part of it,'' adds Arjun when talking about hosting reality shows.