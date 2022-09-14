Arjun Bijlani feels elated on recording his first ever song!

Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani who is currently seen hosting Ravivar with Star Parivar is quite excited about singing for the show. Arjun says," This was my first ever song that was recorded. I have been singing the song Yaron by KK, from a very young age it's my favorite song and it was a nostalgic feeling. I feel after I got to know that I am going to record this song."

When asked if he ever thought of giving singing a chance, he says'' I always loved singing and my friends and family have watched me singing Karaoke with my mother. I never thought of becoming a singer but now why not."

"If ever I get to host a singing reality show I would love to be a part of it,'' adds Arjun when talking about hosting reality shows.

Television Arjun Bijlani Naagin Ravivar With Star Parivaar Ishq Mein Marjawan Miley Jab Hum Tum Neha Swami TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 16:55

