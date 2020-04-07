Arjun Bijlani flirted with Erica Fernandes once upon a time; but there is a twist!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is a superstar on television. She rose to fame with her performance as Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Arjun Bijlani became a household name with his performance as Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum, he was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan in a negative character. He was applauded for his performance.

Arjun also hosts a lot of shows on television. In the past, Arjun has hosted Kitchen Champion which used to air on Colors. Now we came across a video, where ace actress Erica Fernandes who graced the show along with her mother and co-star, Shubhaavi Choksey. The three seem to have had a lot of fun on the sets.

Erica’s mother revealed a secret about her. She said that she plays a lot of pranks and has a habit of scaring her.

In the video, Arjun is seen doing the same thing to Erica and asks her to pretend that she is scared. Erica actually gets scared and instead of saying Bow, the actor says "Wow".

Arjun and Erica are really good friends and share a good vibe with each other, though the two have never worked together on screen.

Both the actors have a massive following and is loved by the audience.

