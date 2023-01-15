Arjun Bijlani makes sure to take Bappa’s blessings in the New Year!

MUMBAI :No matter how busy actor Arjun Bijlani is, he always makes sure to take out time for the things that matter, especially during the start of the New Year! Recently, the actor, who is currently hosing Splitsvilla, took to his social media to share a picture of him holding a Lord Ganesha picture. The picture was taken at Siddivinayak Temple, which he visited recently. Besides, the picture, the actor also shared a video of worshipping Ganpati at the temple.

“My best friend .. #ganpatibappamorya #blessed #2023” he captioned the picture as.

Arjun’s relationship with Ganpati goes way back and the actor has always been an ardent follower. Every year, we see him welcome Ganpani home with much fan fare. In fact, last year was very special for the actor as he welcomes Ganpati into his new house. He had bought this house a few years back and often shared updates about how he wasn’t able to shift. He took to social media to talk about how it was so mystic that the move finally happened with Bappa could go in the house with Arjun.

Well, this is true devotion!