Arjun Bijlani makes sure to take Bappa’s blessings in the New Year!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 11:30
Arjun Bijlani makes sure to take Bappa’s blessings in the New Year!

MUMBAI :No matter how busy actor Arjun Bijlani is, he always makes sure to take out time for the things that matter, especially during the start of the New Year! Recently, the actor, who is currently hosing Splitsvilla, took to his social media to share a picture of him holding a Lord Ganesha picture. The picture was taken at Siddivinayak Temple, which he visited recently. Besides, the picture, the actor also shared a video of worshipping Ganpati at the temple. 
“My best friend .. #ganpatibappamorya #blessed #2023” he captioned the picture as. 
Arjun’s relationship with Ganpati goes way back and the actor has always been an ardent follower. Every year, we see him welcome Ganpani home with much fan fare. In fact, last year was very special for the actor as he welcomes Ganpati into his new house. He had bought this house a few years back and often shared updates about how he wasn’t able to shift. He took to social media to talk about how it was so mystic that the move finally happened with Bappa could go in the house with Arjun. 
Well, this is true devotion!

Arjun Bijlani Neha Bijlani ayaan bijlani Bollywood OTT Direct Ishq State Of Siege ZEE 5 Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Left Right Left Miley Jab Hum Tum Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Naagin Kavach Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil Ishq Mein Marjawan Roohaniyat Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 Fear Factor: Khatron Ki Khiladi 11 Splitsvilla Splitsvilla X4 Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who appeared on 'Shark Tank India 2', received a job offer from Shaadi.com...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea confesses the entire truth; Ranbir and Prachi thank her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
'Deadpool 3': Jackman has 'six months' to get in shape for Wolverine
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of '...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama determined to win Anuj back; Dheeraj and Devika help with the plan 
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel
MUMBAI :  'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh Sandhu revealed that there are possibilities of a sequel to the movie as it got...
Recent Stories
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
Exclusive! Kunal Madhiwalla to play a pivotal role in Anupamaa 
Exclusive! Kunal Madhiwalla to play a pivotal role in Anupamaa 
Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre on Vidya Balan’s reel on the show: Aap sai pakdhe
Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre on Vidya Balan’s reel on the show: Aap sai pakdhe hai!
Mother-son duo impresses 'Shark Tank' judges with 'salad' company idea
Mother-son duo impresses 'Shark Tank' judges with 'salad' company idea
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
'Tamasha was a turning point in my life,' says Richa Rathore
'Tamasha was a turning point in my life,' says Richa Rathore