Arjun Bijlani: One has to respect his audience at all times

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani has become one of the most sought after actors in the television industry. Even after ruling hearts for over 15 years in Hindi showbiz, the actor doesn't let success get to his head.



'What I have realized is that you might get success now or later, but when you get it you should know how to handle it. One has to respect his audience at all times. That happens over the years. A lot of people tend to change with immediate success. The media also plays an important role and suddenly actors are not available for interviews. Everything becomes too artificial in a successful person's life. I have tried to be as real as I can be. I don't follow any particular plan in my career, or been calculative. I have always believed in my gut feeling,' shares the actor.



The talented actor also took up a new role in the form of anchoring. Regardless to say, he has maintained a very choc o block schedule in the last few years. How does he manage an actor's life with family commitment?

'I think everything is about balancing time. What amount of time you give to which aspect of your life. If the balance is not maintained, things are going to get really shaky,' says Arjun.



Well said, Arjun!

Credits: India Forums