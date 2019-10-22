News

Arjun Bijlani to play late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s character in Operation Terror: Black Tornado

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of several shows including Left Right Left, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Now, he is all set to make his digital debut with ZEE5’s upcoming series, Operation Terror: Black Tornado.

The upcoming series revolves around the terrorist attacks that happened in Mumbai on 26 November, 2008. The digital drama is set during the 26/11 Siege Of Mumbai, India’s NSG commandos find themselves facing the world’s first multi-pronged terror attack. The action-drama will be a retelling of sixty hours of terror that took many brave lives.

According to the media reports, Arjun is playing the character of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan aka Unni who lost his life during 26/11 attack in Mumbai. His character’s name is said to be Major Mannikrishnan.

The actor took to social media and shared some BTS pictures. Take a look below: 

