Arjun Bijlani posing for a beautiful click with Laxmi Agarwal is a sight to behold

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone starrer film Chhapaak is all set to hit the silver screens on 10th of January and the buzz around it is at its peak. The film which is based on a real-life incident has already received thumbs up from the masses.

The real-life Chhapaak girl Laxmi Agarwal has set new examples of bravery and courage which are no less than an inspiration to many. Laxmi's courage of starting a new life on a fresh note has been highly applauded by the nation and now she is a star of our country.

Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani bumped into the beautiful lady and caught this amazing moment in his lens. The actor posted a wonderful picture where he is seen posing with Laxmi. Arjun was all praises for Laxmi and also asked everyone to watch the movie for her. He also asked fans to watch the film for Deepika and Vikrant Massey's brilliant acting.

Take a look at Arjun's post:

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in State Of Siege 26/11 which is based on 26/11 attacks. The actor will be seen playing the role of Major Nikhil Manikrishnan. Arjun had shared many stills from the series and made us all curious about it.