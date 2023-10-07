Arjun Bijlani reveals what keeps him going as he juggles between two shows!

juggles between two shows!

MUMBAI :Being a TV actor is far from easy, even though our favorite television shows captivate us. This holds particularly true for Arjun Bijlani. We say this because the actor has been so effortlessly juggling between two shows and also because he revealed how he does it to us. Well, Arjun Bijlani was in Delhi where he was seen promoting Prateek Sharma’s upcoming show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti. Talking about the show and why he decided to make a comeback in the world of daily soaps with this one, the actor revealed, “The name suggests it all; Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti. When I met the producer Prateek Sharma and he narrated the story to me, I realised that this show and this character of Shiv will be an amazing one for me. So this was one of the reasons. The character is a very complex one and has all the elements in it, In terms of emotions there is a scale to play over the period of time, hence I thought of giving the show a try. Apart from that, I had spiritual reasons too. Shakti is the name of my mother and my house too, So somewhere in my heart, I felt that maybe I was meant to do this show. Then they also agreed to everything that I said. (Smiles)”

 

