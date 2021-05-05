Arjun Bijlani REVEALS why he is NOT hosting Dance Deewane THIS year

MUMBAI: The handsome actor will fly to Cape Town to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an interview with a leading daily, he revealed that he is both excited and nervous as he gets ready for the reality show. Talking about reality shows, Arjun Bijlani, who hosted Dance Deewane in the past, is missing from the show this year. When asked about the same, he said to Times of India, “It's been quite some time now that they wanted me to do Khatron Ke Khiladi but my dates always clashed with Dance Deewane. So this year I am doing KKK instead."

The actor added, "Leaving my family behind is tough, but it's work and as they say, the show must go on. I am also trying to get vaccinated before I go and I hope that happens.”

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor earlier travelled to Goa to spend time with his family and also to prepare himself for the show since the situation in Goa was better than it was in Mumbai a while ago.“I wanted to be with my family away from the chaos so that I could have some quality time with them. I also worked out in the gym in the hotel where I stayed, but I couldn’t execute my workout plan too well. There also I was very careful about how I do things,” said Arjun. Mental preparation is also equally important as this game tests one’s mental ability too. He said, “I keep telling myself that everything will be alright. I am going there with a positive attitude."

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA