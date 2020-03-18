Arjun Bijlani spends quality time with his family in Lonavala

MUMBAI: Arjun made his television debut with Kartika on Hungama TV. He then appeared in other well-known shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

The actor has been in the news for his upcoming ZEE 5 series State Of Siege: 26/11. The series will be a detailed recreation of the attacks of 26/11 that shocked Mumbai.

Amidst the coronavirus threat in the country, the actor took to his social media to say that he is spending some quality time with his family in Lonavala.

Have a look at his post here.

Credits: India Forums