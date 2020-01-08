Arjun Bijlani sports uber-cool look in his latest music video with Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The heartthrob of the telly world has won hearts with his dashing looks and powerful acting skills.

Arjun has done a number of shows in his long career span and has lots of hit serials to her credit.

And now, after trying his hands in serials, reality shows and web-series, the actor is all set to star in a music video.

Arjun shared the first look of the same where he is seen sharing the frame with popular singers Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar.

Bijlani is seen in his uber-cool look with the two hot ladies. The song is titled Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa. The song is coming under VYRL originals.

Take a look at Arjun's post:

The Naagin star is definitely on a roll.

On the work front, Arjun is known for his works in the shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ishq Mein Marjawan among others.

Are you excited about Arjun's music video? Tell us in the comments.