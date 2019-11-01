Arjun Bijlani twins in with his son Ayaan on his birthday; check the CUTE picture

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of shows including Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He recently wrapped up shooting for Dance Deewane. Arjun took to social media and shared an adorable picture of himself with his little son.

The actor will be making his digital debut soon and before that, the actor celebrated his birthday on 31 October. Before the big party, Arjun shared a picture with son Ayaan where the two are seen twinning in black with 'Original' and 'Carbon Copy' written on it. This is the cutest thing you will see today.