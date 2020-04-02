Arjun Bijlani urges to call this helpline for mental health

MUMBAI: The whole world is suffering from COVID19. People are helpless and restless. In this situation, there are many people who are also losing their mental balance. Actor Arjun Bijlani is someone who has always supported the cause of mental happiness.

Today through his social media handle, Arjun has shared a toll-free number which people can call to find the right advice on mental health. When asked Arjun says,”I know due to Corona there is a lot of anxiety, fear and uncertainty in people’s mind. So I was talking to my producer friend Rupali Singh that how important it is to maintain mental balance in this madness. Then she told me a friend of her is working for this cause and has also started a helpline. I always wanted to do something for mental happiness so I shared the number from my social media handle. And also requested my friends in the industry to share because more we share more people will come to know. I am sincerely requesting people to call freely. Do not hesitate. There are 450 volunteers waiting to guide you. If I have any issues with mental happiness I will call this number too.”