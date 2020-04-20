Arjun Bijlani is worried about his mother amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is currently worried about his mother Shakti, as Coronavirus cases have seen spike near Infiniti mall in Malad west where she stays. The entire nation is observing partial lockdown, while many cities and UTs have given relaxation starting today. However cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad among others continue to follow the norms set by GoI. Citizens are practicing social distancing and avoiding stepping out of their house unnecessarily. We often come across the news of celebrities’ residential areas sealed down after residents are being tested positive for COVID-19.

People staying away from their families start their day by calling their parents and telling them to stay safe. Likewise, Arjun Bijlani is worried about his mother as she’s diabetic and has high chances of contracting COVID-19. Speaking about the same, the actor, who’s staying with wife Neha Swami, told Mid-day, 'The lockdown is not easy, especially if you have ageing parents. It's unbelievable that I am not able to meet my mother.'

He further added, 'I am worried for my mother because she is diabetic. Despite suffering from chronic back pain, she has no option but to do the household chores at the moment. My younger brother Niranjan and I are trying to help her in every way we can. [We are ordering the essentials online], which are then being delivered at the gate of the complex.'

Credits: SpotboyE