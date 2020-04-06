Arjun Bijlani's comment on Hina Khan's kitchen diaries will leave you in splits!

MUMBAI: Apart from being a brilliant actress, Hina Khan is a good singer, a housekeeper, and an amazing dancer. However, the one thing the actress is not very fond of is cooking.

However, in the present lockdown, Hina has had no choice but to enter the kitchen. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently showed off her cooking talent as she made some yummy pancakes.

She shared a video of her making pancakes for the very first time.

Since she is new to this, she took to the internet to get the recipe right. Dressed in a blue shirt and black skirt, she looked gorgeous.

As soon as she posted the video, her friends from the industry showered her with love and good wishes. Mouni Roy called it 'yum', while Vikaaas Kalantri called Hina the 'hottest chef'.

However, the funniest reply was from Arjun Bijlani. He commented, 'Ek pan cake tu mujhko udhar de de aur badle mein thodi bhurji le le' (Lend me a portion of your pancake and take some bhurji from me).

Isn't that hilarious?

Take a look below.

