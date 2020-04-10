Arjun Bijlani's reply to a troll will make you respect him even more!

MUMBAI: Social media is a a boon as well as a curse, especially for actors. While a lot of their fans shower them with love, some spread hate and negativity by trolling the celebrity. But at times, celebs do give it back to the trolls and earn respect. The recent star to fall under this category is TV actor Arjun Bijlani. The Naagin star is doing his best to raise awareness about Coronavirus pandemic and urge fans to stay indoors. However, his recent video doing the same called for some hatred.

Arjun posted a throwback video in which he is seen celebrating the Ganpati festival. The actor captioned this video as, 'If we want to celebrate Ganesh utsav this year the same way we do we have to make a decision today. We have to stay at home and the rest our frontliners should take care of. Ganpati Bappa morya.' In the comments section, many asked 'Aren't you Muslim?' One seemed to be pretty angry and commented, 'What the hell is going on here. Aren't you Muslim' with angry face emojis.

Arjun did notice these comments and replied saying, 'I’m not. I’m an Indian and more importantly human. This identity is more than enough in this world whichever religion one follows. Please spread some positivity.'

