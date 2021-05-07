Arjun Bijlani's special surprise for his fans as he is on his way to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

MUMBAI: We all know that the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have left for Cape Town, South Africa today from India.

Arjun Bijlani, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh among others were spotted at the airport as they boarded the flight for an adventurous journey.

Well, fans can't wait to see their favourite TV stars exploring their adventurous side on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Rohit Shetty is once again back as the host and is surely going to be a great mentor like always to the contestants.

Well, Arjun who seemed to be pretty excited, decided to go live in mid-air and share with his fans what he was up to.

The actor went live for a while and we also got a glimpse of a few celebs who were awake during the journey and greeted the fans.

Arjun's impromptu live session turned to be a huge surprise for his fans.

We are sure that the fans' excitement level has definitely increased and they can't wait for the show to go on-air soon.

