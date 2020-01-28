Arjun Singh to star in Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story

MUMBAI: Arjun Singh is a popular television actor. He has been part of serials such as Mahakali- Anth Hi Arambh Hai and Namah. He is now gearing up for his new project.

The actor has bagged a role in Colors TV’s Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story.

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story revolves around the life of a short heighted Pinky who is confident that she will soon meet the love of her life who will accept her for who she is. Riya Shukla and Puneett Chouksey are playing the lead roles. Bharati Achrekar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Neelam Gupta and Madan Tyagi are also part of this TV series