Armaan Tahil and Deblina Chatterjee in &TV’s Laal Ishq

TellyChakkar is back with another update on &TV’s Laal Ishq.

The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.

According to our sources, the upcoming episodic will feature actors Armaan Tahil, who has featured in shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, RadhaKrishn, and Tu Aashiqui, and Deblina Chatterjee, who rose fame with Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein and Balika Vadhu.

It is a village-based story where people are terrified of a vulture who attacks everyone. Deblina plays a role of a widow who has a habit of talking to animals. Armaan is playing both a positive and a negative role. He suspects that Deblina’s character is responsible for the chaos in the village.

This particular story is produced by Pravin Jha under his banner The Cinema Makers Production and is directed by Neeraj Pandey. The episode will be aired on 3rd November.