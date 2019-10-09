Armaan Tahil bags two web-series

MUMBAI: Actor Armaan Tahil, who is known for his stint in shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, RadhaKrishn, Tu Aashiqui, and Mere Sai, amongst others, has bagged two web-series.

According to our sources, Armaan has been roped in for OTT platform Rapchee App’s upcoming series titled The Judgement Day. The series will be directed by Sujiet Kulkarni and produced by Ajitesh J Gupta, Jagdish Gupta, and ManArmaan Tahil bags two web-seriesish Kavdia.

Armaan will also be seen in another series titled Chu Chu Virgin by Modak Pictures in association with Ocean Blues Entertainment. Along with Armaan, the project will star Marina Kuwar, Sarika Raghwa, Minoli Nandwana, and Shivam Agarwal.

The actor confirmed being a part of both the series.

Here’s wishing him luck!