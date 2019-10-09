News

Armaan Tahil bags two web-series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 08:15 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Armaan Tahil, who is known for his stint in shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, RadhaKrishn, Tu Aashiqui, and Mere Sai, amongst others, has bagged two web-series.

According to our sources, Armaan has been roped in for OTT platform Rapchee App’s upcoming series titled The Judgement Day. The series will be directed by Sujiet Kulkarni and produced by Ajitesh J Gupta, Jagdish Gupta, and ManArmaan Tahil bags two web-seriesish Kavdia.

Armaan will also be seen in another series titled Chu Chu Virgin by Modak Pictures in association with Ocean Blues Entertainment. Along with Armaan, the project will star Marina Kuwar, Sarika Raghwa, Minoli Nandwana, and Shivam Agarwal.

The actor confirmed being a part of both the series.

Here’s wishing him luck!

Tags > Armaan Tahil, web-series, TV news, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, RadhaKrishn, Tu Aashiqui, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s...

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s debut novel ‘The Aladia Sisters’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Shaminn
Shaminn
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

past seven days