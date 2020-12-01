Armaann Tahil roped in for Juhi Parmar and Shakti Anand starrer Hamari Waali Good News

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another latest update from the world of television.

Popular TV actor Armaann Tahil who has starred in many shows like Jai Santoshi Maa, Laal Ishq, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Radha Krishn, Tu Aashiqui among others, is set to be a part of yet another popular show.

Armaann is roped in for Zee TV's newly launched show Hamari Waali Good News.

ALSO READ: Armaann Tahil to be seen in &TV's show Jai Santoshi Maa

The actor will be seen as Shakti Anand's nephew on the show.

Hamari Waali Good News stars Juhi Parmar, Shristi Jain and Raghav Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Well, Armaann entry in the show is definitely set to spice up the drama.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Armaann Tahil and Marina Kuwar to be seen in Ullu App's Virgin Boys