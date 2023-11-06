Arnold Schwarzenegger fought James Cameron over saying 'I'll be back' in 'The Terminator'

In Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger's new Netflix documentary 'Arnold', the actor and James Cameron remembered clashing over the iconic "I'll be back" line from 1984's 'The Terminator'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 10:45
in 'The Terminator'

MUMBAI:In Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger's new Netflix documentary 'Arnold', the actor and James Cameron remembered clashing over the iconic "I'll be back" line from 1984's 'The Terminator'.

"Sometime in the middle of the shoot, we're doing this police station scene. The line is, 'I'll come back.' It wasn't meant to be like a big moment at all," said Cameron, who co-wrote "The Terminator" with Gale Anne Hurd, reports 'Variety'.

"It was literally meant to be, on its face, 'No problem, I'll come back.' For some reason, Arnold didn't say, 'I'll come back.' I said, 'Well, just say 'I'll be back.' Keep it simple.'"

Schwarzenegger said in the documentary that he thought "I'll be back" sounded "funny" because he was playing a cyborg and thought "I will be back" sounded more "machine-like" and appropriate. When Schwarzenegger made the suggestion, Cameron fired back.

"And he says, 'Are you the writer?'" Schwarzenegger said. "And I said, 'No,' and he said, "Well, don't tell me how to f*****g write."

Cameron won the clash, and Schwarzenegger's "I'll be back" line went on to become the definitive moment of the 'The Terminator' franchise and one of the most famous lines of movie dialogue in history.

Schwarzenegger now admits that Cameron was "absolutely right," adding, "It became the most quoted movie line, I think, in the history of motion pictures. So this just shows to you who was right and who was wrong."

Cameron and Schwarzenegger would reunite for the film's 1991 sequel, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Neither of them expected the original film to become such a classic, and Schwarzenegger said it "freaked out" Cameron that "The Terminator" became such a critical smash hit.

"What is successful box office-wise doesn't mean that the critics will like it," Schwarzenegger said.

"So to have Time magazine, their critic, pick it as one of the top 10 movies was unheard of. It even freaked out Jim Cameron. All of a sudden, I was on a roll."

 

Source- IANS

 

 

Hollywood Arnold Schwarzenegger critic Terminator 2: Judgment Day TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: OMG! Raavi misunderstands Dhara’s intentions
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Eijaz Khan is keen for Wasim Khan's back story in 'City of Dreams' spin-off
MUMBAI: Actor Eijaz Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released streaming...
Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film
MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma, who will be soon seen in 'Lust Stories 2', is currently in Kyrgyzstan for the shoot of his...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Virat tries to stop Sai, the latter leaves anyway
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine after enjoying the success that her latest film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartwarming! Sai proposes Virat and confesses her love
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Munawar
Munawar promises a 'stand-up' video soon as a 'surprise for my fans'
Lakshmi Manchu on Vaishno Devi: 'Spirituality beyond mortal understanding'
Ncuti Gatwa says it's 'hard' to pursue acting career without parents' financial support
'wrongs done to me
Monika Bhadoriya on opening up about 'TMKOC': Wanted to expose 'wrongs done to me'
Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia talks about how difficult it is for an unknown person to make a mark on a reality show and shares his vi
Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia talks about how difficult it is for an unknown person to make a mark on a reality show and shares his views on audience judging the entertainers
Balika Vadhu
With mehndi ceremony, Krishna Bhatt's wedding festivities take off
Wow! Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan reveal the name of their baby boy and thanked all the fans for their love and support
Wow! Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan reveal the name of their baby boy and thank all the fans for their love and support