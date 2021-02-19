Arpit Ranka sheds 15kgs to play the character of a dapper cop in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas 2

MUMBAI: Amongst the five new shows introduced by the channel last year, Zee TV launched the second season of its immensely successful weekend thriller, Brahmarakshas. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show narrates the gripping account of the Brahmarakshas who has returned with twice as much power and is on a mission for immortality. Having enthralled the viewers with unpredictable twists and turns in Kalindi’s life, the show is all set to take a two-year leap, bringing in a package of surprises for its viewers. While on one hand a grieving Angad (Peral V. Puri) is seen mourning the loss of his beloved Kalindi (Nikki Sharma) who died at the hands of Angad himself, on the other hand Kalindi’s look alike, Chandni enters as the modern ‘chorni’ and is set to bring much chaos in his life. Amidst all of this, the Brahmarakshas is in search of a new body to possess, cop and inspector Yug Suryavanshi’s in particular played by Arpit Ranka.

Actor Arpit Ranka has mostly been seen essaying grey characters on television. But, unlike all the previous roles he has performed on television, this time his character is completely different from his previous set of work. His new avatar on Brahmarakshas 2 is that of a cop who turns into a rakshas after the evil power possesses him. The actor who is all set to enter the show has lost nearly 15kgs and gotten all clean shaven to step into the shoes of the character he’s about to play.

Arpit Ranka shared, “Grey characters give an actor a certain edge and I love performing such roles. I think my personality is more suited for negative roles and I am able to show various shades of my acting abilities by playing such characters. In the show Brahmarakshas 2 ,I am playing the character of a cop and will be seen in a clean-shaven look. During the lockdown, I had gained some weight and I have shed nearly around 15 kgs, particularly for this role. I am really excited about it as the audience will get to see me in a regular avatar and I can’t wait for their reaction.”

Well, we surely can’t wait to see this Arpit in the role once again.