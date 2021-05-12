Arrti Singh gets TROLLED on her vaccination pictures

MUMBAI: Arrti Singh is a popular actress. She has been part of various television shows. The actress who was also seen in Bigg Boss 13 took her first jab of COVID-19 vaccine on May 11 and shared pictures from the vaccination centre. However, little did she know that her pictures would land her up in a mess as netizens troll her on the same.

The actress shared pictures of getting vaccinated wherein she looks a little scared about it. Revealing about her fright of injections, Arrti urged everyone to overcome their fear this time and get vaccinated. She wrote, “Scared of injections but do takeeeeeee it ... we need to fight this ..... first dose done @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making it happen .... @my_bmc thank u.” But Arrti’s post didn’t go well with netizens and they trolled her for being scared of injections but not being scared of getting tattooed. Targeting a few nasty messages on her post, internet users lashed out at Arrti for ‘overacting’.

Taking on to the comments of the actress’ post, a user said, “Tattoo karwate waqt nahi pain hua aapko... Overacting ki dukaan.” Meanwhile, another user indirectly pointed out at Arrti’s expressions and wrote, “arti injection lag raha tha ,kutta thodi katt raha tha.” A few other such comments read, “Weren't you scared while having that bog tattoo on your hand???? OVERACTING KI DUKKAN” and “Overacting keliye kitne paise mile apko.....Wahan logon ko Vaccine keliye Slot nahi mil raha aur app log yahan bakchodi kar rahe ho.... Tattoo banate waqt kuch nahi hua par Vaccine lagwane keliye dard ho raha hai .....m.”

