Arshi Khan bags Colors' Vish

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
29 Aug 2019 09:01 PM

Colors’ supernatural thriller drama Vish has been recently witnessing popular actors joining the cast to up the drama and thrill quotient in the show.

TellyChakkar recently reported about Bigg Boss fame Jasleen Matharu roped in to play jalpari (mermaid) in the show.

Now, the latest we have heard that another Bigg Boss celebrity, has been roped in for the show.

We are talking about actress Arshi Khan. She has earlier played cameo in serial Savitri Devi College & Hospital and also did a special appearance in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

According to our sources, Arshi will play continuity negative character who will have some supernatural power in Vish

We contacted Arshi but she remained unavailable for a comment.

