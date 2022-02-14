Arshi Khan reveals why she agreed for a SWAYAMVAR on TV and her MARRIAGE PLANS…

MUMBAI: Arshi Khan is pursuing her acting dream right now and focusing on web shows. On the personal front, the actress had earlier told us that she wants to get settled in life soon.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Finally! Vikas Gupta breaks his silence on why he didn’t enter the house in this season, speaks about Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship)

Arshi says, "I want to settle down soon, but life is so unpredictable. I wanted to meet that special someone, and that was one of the reasons that I agreed to do the swayamvar show on TV. But as I haven't been able to give dates to them for shoot. I thought that I would meet my Mr Right on the show. But let's see when that happens."

Last year there were reports that she was engaged to somebody from Afghanistan, but eventually things didn't work. Not wanting to comment on that, Arshi says, "I want to marry somebody from India and live here."

Talking about her ideal man, she says, "I need a partner who understands me and my work. One who will support me and will be with me through thick and thin of life. My father has always loved me and cared for me. I look for that quality in my partner."

(Also Read: Must Read! Arshi Khan of Bigg Boss fame escapes a car accident)

CREDIT: TOI