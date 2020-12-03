Arshi Khan on Rubina-Jasmin fallout: TV actresses tend to have a competition and try to make each other look negative

MUMBAI: Colors' show Bigg Boss 14 makers are gearing up for some interesting entries on the show.

Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi are set to enter the house and raise the dose of entertainment.

While the challengers are quite excited to enter the show, it is definitely going to be a tough journey for them as they are entering the house at a very peak moment.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Will Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik return back to the Bigg Boss house?

The atmosphere in the house is extremely critical with the constant fights taking place between each other in order to survive.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Arshi opened up about lots of things related to the show, the contestants and also about her game plan.

On being asked if she follows the show, Arshi said she is following this season from the beginning.

When asked Arshi about the fallout between BFFs Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik, Arshi said, "These TV actresses tend to have a competition amongst each other. The same thing happened in my season as well."

The actress further, "This thing is absolutely normal. They develop that insecurity and doesn't want the other one to win due to which they starts showing each other's nagetive side."

Take a look:

Well, Jasmin and Rubina who were best friends for several weeks have turned enemies and it would be interesting to see if their dynamics change by the end of the season or not.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Telly fame Nakuul Mehta cheekily declares Pyaar Ka Dard Hai co-star Disha Parmar belonging to BB 14 inmate Rahul Vaidya