Arshi Khan turns love guru

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has always managed to grab the audience's attention with her antics.

A dialogue of her, that is, 'Awaaan sab dekhte hai' became quite famous. She frequently entertains her fans through photos and videos.

The actress' followers loved the cute relationship between her and Hiten Tejwani in the house. She use to flirt quite a lot with him. Another dialogue of hers set a trend on TikTok: 'Baltiya le le k ghumegi'.

Even after Bigg Boss 11, Arshi often keeps meeting co-participant and BFF Shilpa Shinde.

Now, a fan page of hers has shared a video where she is giving a bit of love advice to a girl. Have a look below.