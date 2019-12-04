Arti and Shehnaaz secretly discuss everyone’s game plan

MUMBAI: Season 13 of Bigg Boss is undergoing a high voltage phase of action, drama and entertainment with changing bonds and yet another wild card entry with a twist. While India’s biggest reality show is just half way in its journey, the inmates are now feeling the need to be even more careful with who they can trust. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Arti is seen talking about every contestant’s game with Shehnaaz.



In a secret conversation, Shehnaaz asks Arti ‘Tu bata sabke baare mein. Ek ek karke game bata sabki.’ Arti, who has always been vocal about her views starts with Hindustani Bhau and then points out what she feels about each contestant’s game. She mentions ‘Bhau diplomatic hai. Unhe har jagah accha rehna hai. Asim ka toh pata hai dikh hi raha hai. Shefali straight lagti hai mujhe.’Arti then brings in Himanshi into the conversation and shares ‘Himanshi ne ab shuru ki hai game khelni, pichle hafte se.’ Shehnaaz can’t resist to know more and curiously questions ‘Kaise matlab’?Arti further explains Himanshi’s game plan according to her. She adds ‘Dheere dheere matlab Asim ke sath toh theek kar hi liya. Game chal hi raha hai toh Asim usko kabhi nominate nahi karega. Fir Rashami aur Vishal ko bhi, dheere dheere karke group badha rahe hain sab log.’In the continuing monolog, an outspoken Arti comments ‘Paras toh matlab baith hi gaya hai ekdum poora.’ Surprisingly, even Shehnaaz agrees with Aarti on this as she adds ‘Khatam ho chuka hai.’ Arti goes on to express ‘Woh khada hoga jab Mahira jaegi.’This is not it, when it comes to talking about her own game plan, Arti exclaims ‘Main khatarnaak hun.’ When asked how, she goes on to reveal ‘Main kabhi bhi paasa (game) badal sakti hun. Uska ek reason hai. Kyuki muhe kisi se lena dena nahi hai.’ Further stressing the point, Arti quips ‘Main isliye khatarnak hun kyuki mujhe pata hai ki mere sath koi nahi hai.’