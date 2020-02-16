Arti Might Not Have Won The Trophy But she’s Won A Lot Of Love and Respect- Says Sunil Grover

MUMBAI: Arti might have chosen not to take the price money and wait for Salman Khan to give the final verdict of her exit but time and again people have predicted that she might be the underdog who will finally take the trophy away.

As soon as Paras Chhabra walked away with the suitcase, he stood on stage with Salman and said Arti has the potential of winning the trophy, even Devoleena said amongst those that are seated Arti might just win. However, we know now that Arti had to leave the show after coming so far in the journey and so close to the trophy.

We hear Sunil Grover, who was present at the finale for his performance met Arti’s mother and said the sweetest thing about the most dignified, unfiltered and independent contestant of the show. He said, ‘Arti might not have won the trophy, but she has won a lot of love and respect on the show and through it.’

We couldn’t agree more.