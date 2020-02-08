Arti opens up about her first crush

MUMBAI: With Valentine’s day fast approaching, love is in the air and so are conversations about present and past loves and crushes. As the show nears an end, the contestants in the Bigg Boss house too discuss their present and past love lives. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, watch Arti open up about her first crush.

Arti starts off the conversation by saying, “Mujhe nah life me mera first crush ever, mai 17 - 18 saal ki thi. Mere bhai ka dost tha. Juhu beach par woh Martial arts karta tha. Hero banna tha usko.” She describes him,“What a good looking guy! Uska naam tha Sameer. My first ever crush. Abbu ka dost tha. Woh itna khoobsurat tha nah!”

Arti recounts, “Mai jab Lukhnow se aati thi, mai roz beach jau. Aur mere nah Lukhnow me bhi talap mache, mai mummy ko bolu, mummy chalo Bombay chalte hai, mummy chalo Bombay chalte hai. Aur mai aau, aur shaam ko roz ready ho jau aur mai bolu, ‘Mai nah running karne jaa rah hu.’ Mai choti si 18 saal ki thi, dimaag toh itna chalta nai tha.”

Rashami and Paras get amused listening to Arti while she continues by saying that she finally told her mama’s daughter about her crush a year later. So, her cousin used to help her get ready and then they used to go to the beach together. She admits, “Haay! Maine nah woh ladke ko dekh ke mujhe pehli baar feeling pata chali ha,i ki ek ladki ko ek ladke ko dekh kar kya feeling aati hai.” Paras playfully asks her, “Kya feeling aati hai?,” before he starts giggling with Rashami.

Rashami points out that even after a year, Arti still had feelings for this boy and Arti agrees, “Haan Haan! Matlab maine apni life me pehli baar agar kisi ladke ka naam likha tha haath me toh woh Sameer tha.”

She narrates how when she came back to Bombay after a year, she couldn’t find him on Juhu beach even though she visited the beach everyday for a week. Finally she went to her brother and asked him about Sameer. That’s when she learnt that he had gotten married. Rashami laughs and comments, “Thoda pehele bata deti Abbu baat kar leta tere baare me.”

The guy she liked got divorced too but Arti had already moved on by then. Rashami and Paras have a good laugh at Arti’s expense while Arti laughs along. Did they reunite? Tune in to Unseen Undekha on VOOT to find out more on what happened with Arti and Sameer.