Arti Singh to be seen in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

MUMBAI: Arti Singh had a slow start in the Bigg Boss 13 house but picked up the pace after a while. She entered as Krushna Abhishek's sister but came out as an independent individual. Although the actress did not win the show, she won many hearts for her dignified game.

Arti, who turned a year older yesterday (April 5), spoke to a media portal about her birthday plans in quarantine and enjoying time in lockdown. Arti was missing her brother and bhabhi badly and was also yearning to see her Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on her special day.

Ask if she's in touch with her BB 13 housemates, and Arti revealed that she has been in touch with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, and Hindustani Bhau but not with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

The talented diva revealed that she liked Asim Riaz and Himanshi's song as it is a happy track.

Moreover, when asked if she would be interested in doing the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the diva replied, 'Yes. I wish to do it. Why not?'

Well, we would love to see her in the next season of the adventurous reality show. What about you?

Credits: Pinkvilla