News

Arti Singh to be seen in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2020 02:20 PM

MUMBAI: Arti Singh had a slow start in the Bigg Boss 13 house but picked up the pace after a while. She entered as Krushna Abhishek's sister but came out as an independent individual. Although the actress did not win the show, she won many hearts for her dignified game.

Arti, who turned a year older yesterday (April 5), spoke to a media portal about her birthday plans in quarantine and enjoying time in lockdown. Arti was missing her brother and bhabhi badly and was also yearning to see her Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on her special day.

Ask if she's in touch with her BB 13 housemates, and Arti revealed that she has been in touch with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, and Hindustani Bhau but not with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.  

The talented diva revealed that she liked Asim Riaz and Himanshi's song as it is a happy track.

Moreover, when asked if she would be interested in doing the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the diva replied, 'Yes. I wish to do it. Why not?'

Well, we would love to see her in the next season of the adventurous reality show. What about you?

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Arti Singh Bigg Boss 13 Khatron Ke Khiladi Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharma Shefali Bagga Hindustani Bhau Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Asim Riaz Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here