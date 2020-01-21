Arti Singh becomes the winner of the Elite Task?

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is one the most composed contestant of the Bigg Boss house, initially her game was very weak, but now the actress as climbed up in the game and as come this far in the game.

She is one of the few contestants who don’t believe in planning, plotting or bitching, and she always has always good to say about the other contestants. She also tries to mediate between two contestants when there is a fight going on. The audience has also begun to like her and have said that she deserves to be in top 5.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan will be soon entering the house for the elite task and will pick Rashami and Aarti for the task, where the contestant will tell Rashami and Aarti to do some task whereas per reports it seems that Rashami won’t be able to do the task and Aarti will complete the task and will emerge as the winner and will get the immunity where she can use it whenever she wants.

There is no doubt that Aarti was won this task as she is also a deserving contestant in the house.