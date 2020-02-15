Arti Singh Brother Krushna Abhishek Speaks About Arti's Journey On The Show

MUMBAI: Arti Singh entered the Bigg Boss 13 house with her brother, Krushna Abhishek by her side. With the show at its end, she will have her brother standing by the door to receive her with a warm heart and pride in his eyes for the journey Arti has had on the show.

“It’s a big thing for us as a family and for Arti that she has reached so far in the game and she is in the Top 6. I honestly didn’t think she would survive in the game for so long. But the game has shown the world the real Arti, someone who has a lot of patience, she hasn’t spoken ill about anyone’s family, or used foul language, she’s maintained her full dignity throughout the game,” said Krushna about her journey.

“Arti has always been underconfident, seeing Chichimama (Govinda), Ragini and I do so well professionally, she did have a lot of pressure going into the house. But I am waiting for her to come out of the house and see the number of fans she has garnered, the kind of love people have been showering on her. I can’t wait for her to come out and feel the love,” added Krushna.

“When I went to Dubai, Bangalore, even on the streets people stopped me and congratulated me for Arti and the way she’s played the game. She has become famous not because of a character she played on screen but because she showed her real self to the world. I think that’s a big thing and she has come out of the shadow of Chichi mama and me,” said Krushna.

Speaking of what has he planned for her welcome, Krushna said, ‘She loves mere haat ka chicken curry and dal, so I am going to cook that for once she is out of the house. I think it’s going to take her some time to get used to the environment at home, we might have to play music for her to wake up,’ laughed Krushna

Whatever the result we are proud of Arti and the journey she has had.