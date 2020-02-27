News

Arti Singh catches up with her most precious friends after BB13; shares a fun video

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
27 Feb 2020 04:32 PM

MUMBAI: Arti Singh has been all over the news since the time she has participated in Bigg Boss 13. The actress managed to survive for a very long time in the show and also impressed everyone with the way she played the game. Though Arti didn't win the trophy but she definitely made everyone proud with her performance. 

Arti has been busy chilling out after the show ended. The actress is meeting her friends and spending quality time with them. 

And now, Arti has shared a cute and fun video where we can see her hanging out with her close pals. Some well-known faces of television like Ankita Lokhande, Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant among others were present. 

Take a look at the video:

Arti has referred to them as 'Arti Ki Army' and we totally agree with this. Everyone has provided lots of support to the actress during her stint in the show. Arti has always thanked all of her friends and well-wishers for the same. 

What do you think about this crazy bunch of Arti Ki Army? Tell us in the comments. 

 

 

