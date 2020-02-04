Arti Singh considers Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla as her competition

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has lots of interesting bunch of celebrities who are leaving no stone unturned to survive in the house and get the winner's trophy. The house has seen lots of ups and downs, good and bad moments and much more.

Arti Singh is one such contestant who is playing a very safe game. She has been named as the 'Underdog'. While people are praising Arti for her performance, she has a completely different point of view on her survival.

Arti said that she was not at all confident about all this. She never knew that she will reach this level. Her morale was down seeing everyone. She thought she will survive for a maximum two months but someone she has survived.

She says she doesn't herself that much because she has never been so successful and appreciated for her work before. Her perspective completely changed after meeting Krushna Abhishek, Kashmeera Shah and other people.

She now feels that she can survive and her target is to win the Bigg Boss 13 title.

Revealing about her competition in the house, Arti said that she considers Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla as per competitors. But she is still dreaming about her Bigg Boss trophy and she will try her best for it.