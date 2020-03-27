Arti Singh feels Shefali Bagga can do better at this!

MUMBAI: Several Bigg Boss 13 contestants have kept in touch with each other. Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh have also kept their friendship going. Earlier, we had seen these two chilling together, and now, we see them commenting on each other's posts.

Recently, Shefali Bagga posted a TikTok video in which we see her dancing on Govinda's iconic song Makhna. She shared this video to wish her friend on her birthday. But it is Arti's comment that takes the cake.

We know that Arti Singh shares a great bond with her uncle Govinda and often mimics him. So it does not come as a surprise to us that Arti feels that she can dance on this song better than Shefali.

The actress commented saying, 'This Song can't do better than me.'

Have a look.

Credits: Spotboye