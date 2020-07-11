Arti Singh hits a milestone!

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is a popular television actress who has been a part of various soaps. She was last seen in famous reality show Bigg Boss 13.

The actress sure did a great job at making it to the top five of the show and was in fact the only contestant who managed to play a clean game.

The fans of this diva have hailed her for being the way she was and playing the way she played. Nonetheless, something that was a constant conversation inside the house, and continues to be one outside as well, is her marriage which the actress tackles and answers with grace.

Now the actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans on what she is up to.

Now the actress has hit a milestone as she has clocked in 1 million followers on Instagram.

The actress shared a post and said that she always wondered whether she would ever have 1 million followers, but she is grateful for her fans for making this dream come true. She further said that for many this wouldn’t be a big thing, but for her, it is.

Seems like the actress has a reason to rejoice.

Arti gained a lot of popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 where she emerged as of a finalist of the show.

