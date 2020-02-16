Arti Singh: I don't think my friendship with Rashami Desai will be affected after what happened inside the house

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is constantly getting you all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. Arti Singh was one of the contestants who made it to the top 5. However, she was out of the race.

When Arti was asked about this, she revealed that she didn't even think she'll last this long in the show. She thought she will get eliminated soon. Arti admits that if Sidharth Shukla hadn't supported her in the first few weeks, she would have been eliminated soon.

Arti thinks being in top 5 is just like winning a trophy for her.

Arti also indulged in lots of arguments and fights during her stay in the house. Arti's friendship with Rashami Desai too went hunky-dory for some period of time.

While Rashami had made several comments on Arti calling her insecure, a puppet of Sidharth Shukla, manipulative and all, Arti chose not to retaliate and that's what she thought was right to do. After Arti's fallout with Rashami, her sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah was extremely hurt and she thought that they will never be friends again.

Arti reveals that Rashami is her very dear friend and she knows her since many years. She doesn't think what happened in Bigg Boss house will ever affect their friendship.

Arti always seemed to be underconfident but she proved to be one of the strongest contestants of the show. Viewers have called her 'Underdog'.

Lastly, Arti is overwhelmed with all the love and support she has got from the fans which is why she made it to the top 5. Arti requests all the fans to give her the same love and support in future as well.