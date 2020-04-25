Arti Singh says lockdown at your own home is better than being locked in BB House

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of many serials and was last seen in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Due to coronavirus outbreak, people are locked-up in their homes. The country-wide lockdown was announced exactly a month after the reality show Bigg Boss ended and hence for all the Bigg Boss contestants the situation can be called ‘One Lockdown After Another’. There have been people who are comparing the lockdown to the reality show and many actors have also agreed with the same.

Speaking about Arti Singh, she told media that the lockdown at your own home is better. She further said that you are doing everything just for yourself and not ten other people, so it’s good that way. Do you agree with Arti Singh? Hit the comment section.

Credits: India Forums