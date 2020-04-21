Arti Singh on Sidharth Shukla: He is a very good friend but I don't see him as partner

MUMBAI: Arti Singh who was seen in Bigg Boss 13 is still winning accolades for her brilliant game she played in the show. While the actress did not win the sho but definitely made way to everyone's heart with the way she maturely played.

Arti made lots of friends in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla being one of them. In fact, Arti had said in her interview that she survived for such a long time in the house because of Sid and his support.

While Arti and Sid have a mature relationship and are really great friends, Arti has revealed that she doesn't see Sid as a life partner.

Well, we all know how Arti's sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah had entered the show and a lot of dhamaka had happened. She had also revealed how she tried to bring Arti and Sid together.

However, when Arti was questioned about the same during her recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, the actress did not hesitate to say what was in her mind.

Arti revealed that Shukla was a good friend but their temper doesn't match and this is the reason she didn't want Kashmeera to talk to him about us.

Well, we all know Sid's nature and we have seen it many times in the show as well.

