Arti Singh speaks about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga

MUMBAI: Arti Singh has carved a path for herself in the TV industry. She is one of the most popular actresses in telly world. She has acted in several serials and was recently seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 13.

She may not have won the reality show, but she made a place in the hearts of audience. During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she bonded with Sidharth Shukla, who recently collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for a music video called Bhula Dunga. In a recent interview, Arti spoke about the music video. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Arti said that she liked their music video Bhula Dunga.

The actress further opened up about her plans of featuring in a music video herself. Arti was asked if she would also like to feature in one and she said that she was supposed to begin working on a music video on 6 April, but now due to the lockdown, it has been pushed.

Are you excited to watch the actress in a music video? Hit the comment section.