Arti Singh still not out of her Bigg Boss routine!

MUMBAI: It hardly been few days that Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 bid adieu its viewers. Since the last season was a big hit and followed rigorously by the ardent fans are missing the show and its contestants.

Though the show has ended, fans are keeping constant tab on their social platforms to know about their whereabouts and what are the upto post their stint in the Bigg Boss house.

One of the contestants Arti Singh, who gained immense accolades and has been called as the most dignified contestant in this season, is still in her Bigg Boss zone.

Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek shared a video wherein he is asking Arti to have his meal but she doesn’t respond. However, when Krushna says Bigg Boss chahte hai, she instantly looks at him.

Take a look!