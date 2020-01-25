Artists of &TV’s Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R Ambedkar grace Mumbai’s Ambedkar Mahotsav

MUMBAI: A show that opened to an overwhelming response, &TV’s Ek Mahanayak Dr. B. R Ambedkar has been on the receiving front of a lot acclaims. Produced by Smruti Shinde’s SOBO Films, the show is an inspirational story of Babasaheb and his journey from the tender age of five, to him becoming the prime architect of the Indian constitution. The show Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R. Ambedkar features Prasad Jawade essaying the lead character of Dr. B.R Ambedkar, Aayudh Bhanushali as young Ambedkar, together with Jaggu Niwangune portraying the role of Ambedkar’s father and Neha Joshi as the Mother.

Recently, actors Prasad Jawade and Aayush Bhanushali along with Researcher and Historian Prof. Hari Narke were seen engaging with an enthusiastic audience at the coveted annual Mumbai’s Ambedkar Mahotsav, a competitive event held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb. With folks in and around Maharashtra gathering to participate in creating their best work basis the criteria’s put forward, the event saw around 250 varied pandals. Recognizing the efforts of the citizens who have contributed towards the betterment of society Prasad and Aayudh awarded some of the individuals for their exemplary work.

Expressing his delight on gracing the occasion Prasad Jawade said, “It was indeed an honour to be a part of this annual festival. I would like to express my hearty congratulations to all the pandals who participated and are working towards the betterment of society. It is the need of the hour to generate more awareness about the betterment and improvement to be done in this society and through such gems, we are able to witness this advancement.”